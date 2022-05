Category: World Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 11:10 Hits: 2

The Middle East will face its own unique set of challenges in the age of climate change, from changing rainfall patterns and water scarcity to heatwaves and wildfires. While most of the region recognizes the need for more investment to tackle these issues, closer cross-border cooperation will also be necessary.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-consensus-middle-east-by-werner-hoyer-2022-03