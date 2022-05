Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 08:14 Hits: 6

The British government has granted a license allowing the $5.33 billion sale of the Chelsea soccer club by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to a U.S. investment group.

