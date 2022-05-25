Democratic Congressman curses out 'baby killer' Ted Cruz for allowing children to 'get slaughtered'

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 00:30 Hits: 4

U. S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) minced no words Tuesday evening, responding to remarks made by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) about the mass shooting of 14 elementary school students and one teacher in Uvalde, Texas.

“Just to be clear fuck you @tedcruz you fucking baby killer,” Congressman Gallego tweeted.

Cruz has been widely quoted by CNN and others as saying today, “Inevitably when there’s a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens.”

Rep. Gallego, an Iraq War veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, is seen as a possible primary challenger of Senator Krysten Sinema (D-AZ) in 2024.

He also called Cruz “useless,” and said: “you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered.”

Both tweets are going viral.

