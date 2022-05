Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 06:46 Hits: 4

Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared a "state of danger" in Hungary over the Ukraine war, allowing him to keep emergency powers his government originally claimed over the COVID pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hungary-s-orban-extends-emergency-powers-points-to-ukraine/a-61918348?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf