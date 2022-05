Category: World Published on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 07:55 Hits: 5

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it is preparing to raise additional funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine after Russia's invasion, after pledging to spend 1 billion euros in the country in 2022. Read full story

