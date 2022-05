Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 21:47 Hits: 2

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 15 people, 14 children and one teacher, were killed in a shooting Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The shooter, who had a handgun and possibly a rifle, has died.

