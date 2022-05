Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 14:07 Hits: 2

By joining the boards of Russian energy corporations that benefited from decisions he made while serving as Germany’s chancellor, Gerhard Schröder has clearly breached the trust of the German people. Why can politicians still get away with the kind of behavior that fiduciaries in business know to avoid?

