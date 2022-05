Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 09:25 Hits: 6

A court in Moscow has issued an arrest warrant for well-known journalist Maikl Naki, who is currently outside of Russia, accusing him of distributing false information about the Russian military as Moscow's war against Ukraine continues.

