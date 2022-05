Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 09:45 Hits: 6

AFP photographer Aris Messinis captures the intensity of fighting in the Donbas as mortar shells rain down around his car. These photos were taken on May 23 as civilians tried to make their way along an important link road near Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-war-photographs-messinis-afp/31864958.html