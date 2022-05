Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:00 Hits: 7

Last year saw a "worrying rise" in global executions in 2021 amid an easing in pandemic restrictions, Amnesty International has said, with Iran recording its highest number of state-sanctioned killings since 2017.

