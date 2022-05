Category: World Published on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:21 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Travel disruptions along the Kelana Jaya LRT line on Tuesday (May 24) morning were due to problems with the power supply at the traction power substations of the Taman Jaya and Universiti stations, says Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/24/power-supply-problems-at-substations-caused-delay-in-kelana-jaya-lrt-line