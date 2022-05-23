The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

His Name Is George Floyd : Two Years After Police Murder, His Life the Struggle for Racial Justice

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg2 split 2

This week marks the second anniversary of the police murder of George Floyd. We speak with Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, who have just published an in-depth new book, “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” that tells the story of structural racism in the U.S. through Floyd’s own story. “This is an American story. It shows how American poverty works, how American wealth works, and George Floyd was on the wrong side of the line because of the color of his skin,” says Toluse. “He was living in a world where he was trying to get better, but there weren’t a lot of supports to do it,” says Roberts. “It’s important for us not to leave behind the millions of other George Floyds that are operating in silence, not getting the same attention, and who are experiencing some of the same struggles and troubles that he did during his life.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/23/his_name_is_george_floyd_robert

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version