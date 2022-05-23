His Name Is George Floyd : Two Years After Police Murder, His Life the Struggle for Racial Justice

Category: World Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 12:28 Hits: 4

This week marks the second anniversary of the police murder of George Floyd. We speak with Washington Post reporters Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, who have just published an in-depth new book, “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” that tells the story of structural racism in the U.S. through Floyd’s own story. “This is an American story. It shows how American poverty works, how American wealth works, and George Floyd was on the wrong side of the line because of the color of his skin,” says Toluse. “He was living in a world where he was trying to get better, but there weren’t a lot of supports to do it,” says Roberts. “It’s important for us not to leave behind the millions of other George Floyds that are operating in silence, not getting the same attention, and who are experiencing some of the same struggles and troubles that he did during his life.”

