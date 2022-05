Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 May 2022 20:05 Hits: 2

The first meeting of a joint commission on the demarcation and security of the borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be soon held on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, European Council President Charles Michel said in Brussels after talks with the leaders of the two South Caucasus countries.

