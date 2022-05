Category: World Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 06:29 Hits: 6

Moscow has intensified its offensive in the eastern Luhansk region, the Ukrainian military said on May 23, with Severodonetsk under "round-the-clock" indiscriminate bombardment, while U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia wants to "eliminate" Ukraine's national identity.

