Category: World Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 09:17 Hits: 6

One of the informal leaders of Tajikistan's restive Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast (GBAO) was killed on May 22 in Khorugh, the region's administrative capital, police said, adding that the death was the result of "internal clashes between criminal groups."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tajikistan-gorno-badakhshan-leader-killed/31863411.html