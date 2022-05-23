IRGC Colonel Shot in Tehran, Israel Alerts Embassies Worldwide

Category: World Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 08:36 Hits: 9

The Tel Aviv regime has issued a worldwide warning to its diplomatic missions after a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), identified as Colonel Hasan Sayad Khodayi, was shot dead on Sunday by two terrorists on motorcycles, Israeli channel 1 reported.

The report recalls the role of the occupation regime in the assassination of at least seven Iranian nuclear scientists in the past, suggesting that Sunday's terrorist attack is a continuation of Israel's atrocities against Iran.

"Contrary to previous occasions, where the victims were usually people active in Iran's nuclear program, this time a high-ranking member of the IRGC was the target of the assassination", the Israeli channel noted.

The report indicated that the regime's concern for the security of its embassies around the world was sparked by Tehran's warning that Khodayi's assassination had crossed its red lines and will cost the aggressors dearly.

#IRGC just issued an official statement where they confirmed assassination of the shrine defender Colonel Sayad Khodaei and stated that action to identify and arrest the assailant(s) is underway.



Is #Mossad#Israel behind this act time will tell.#Teheran#Iranpic.twitter.com/JOGJfAgMCO May 22, 2022

According to local media, the senior Iranian military officer was hit by shots from a Colt rifle, three of them hitting him in the head and two in the arm. The IRGC member subsequently lost his life, given the severity of his wounds. The terrorists fled the scene of the crime and are being hunted.

The Nour News website, affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council, described in a tweet the killing of Khodayi as a "miscalculated crossing of a red line that will change many calculations". "The masterminds and executors of this crime will pay a heavy price", the note stressed.

The IRGC's public relations pointed out that the sabotage network, under the guidance of the Israeli regime's intelligence service, attempted to steal and destroy personal and public property, kidnap and obtain fabricated confessions.https://t.co/HVWYo1vPBx May 23, 2022

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, for its part, condemned such a terrorist operation and linked it to the Israeli spy agency, the Mossad.

The IRGC and the Iranian Intelligence Ministry succeeded on Sunday in arresting individuals who were part of an espionage network linked to the Mossad, which "was stealing and destroying personal and public property, kidnapping and obtaining confessions through thugs".

