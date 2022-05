Category: World Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 08:43 Hits: 8

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, traveled to China at Beijings invitation. But the US raised doubts about Chinese officials giving her "necessary access" to asses the situation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/un-s-bachelet-arrives-in-china-will-visit-xinjiang/a-61898760?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf