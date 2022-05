Category: World Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 08:49 Hits: 6

Medicines have been extracted from plants for thousands of years and new ones are still being discovered. Here are several plant extracts with robust medical benefits.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/herbal-medicines-that-really-work/a-61865033?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf