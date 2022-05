Category: World Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 09:12 Hits: 5

PARIS (Reuters) - Rape allegations against a minister poached from the opposition conservative party overshadowed the first meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron's new cabinet on Monday, disrupting efforts to relaunch his presidency. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/05/23/minister-rape-allegations-hinder-macron039s-government-relaunch