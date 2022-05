Category: World Published on Monday, 23 May 2022 07:30 Hits: 7

The most complete data on migrants stuck at the Polish-Belarusian border shows that an overwhelming number of them were likely eligible candidates for asylum, according to an investigation by BIRN, funded by the Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) project.

