Category: World Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 17:04 Hits: 3

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and German businessman Matthias Warnig have announced their resignations from the board of directors of Russian state-owned oil giant Rosneft, the company said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-germany-schroeder-rosneft/31860377.html