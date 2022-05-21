Watch: Colorado news anchor torches Lauren Boebert's echoing of a conspiracy theory that influenced the Buffalo shooting

Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 11:32 Hits: 5

A Colorado news anchor recently reminded his viewers of Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-Colo.) echoing of a disturbing conspiracy that is said to have influenced the mass shooter who murdered 10 Black victims at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store last weekend.

On Friday, May 20, Denver 9News' Kyle Clark discussed Boebert's previously verbalized support of the bizarre "replacement theory."

“There are some conservative political figures that will hint about this theory or speak about it in code. And then there’s Colorado’s Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert,” Clark said this week.

Clark's segment shifted to a clip of Boebert speaking about the conspiracy theory last year. At the time, Boebert was circulating an echoed claim about Democratic lawmakers looking to replace white Americans with immigrants.

In the clip, she said: "They want to grant amnesty and a path to citizenship to 8 million illegal aliens. Yes, there is definitely a replacement theory that’s going on right now. We are killing American jobs and bringing in illegal aliens from all over the world to replace them if Americans will not comply."

Clark weighed in saying, “That was Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert openly espousing replacement theory by name in 2021.”

Boebert, like some other conservative lawmakers and public figures, have been echoing these disturbing claims for quite some time. However, now conservatives like Fox News' Tucker Carlson are now attempting to dissociate it from the mass shooting.

