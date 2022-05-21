Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 11:53 Hits: 6

MSNBC News' Ari Melber has shared a montage of damning clips highlighting the downward spiral of the Republican Party and its "pivot away from policy and toward trolling.”

According to HuffPost, the latest supercut, which was tweeted by Melber via Twitter on Friday, May 20, features a string of well-known Republican figures including who have contributed to the party's downward spiral.

Remarks from Republican Party favorites like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) were highlighted as they discussed their grievances, attempted "to settle scores" and failed to stay focused on policies the party advocates for.

Pulling multiple clips from Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) events, Melber also highlighted some of the party's bizarre arguments and beliefs.

The latest supercut comes as Republicans focus on the last leg of the CPAC which is currently taking place in Hungary; a European country under the leadership of Viktor Orbán, an authoritarian highly respected by members of the Republican Party.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/05/damning-supercut/