Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 10:07 Hits: 5

Fifty prominent Austrians are openly questioning the country's stance on neutrality. Yet, Austria, unlike Sweden and Finland, lacks majority support for joining the NATO defense alliance. Here's why.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/will-austria-abandon-neutrality-to-join-nato/a-61880804?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf