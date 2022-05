Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 11:13 Hits: 4

US President Joe Biden and newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol recognized the "threat" posed by North Korea's nuclear program and urged denuclearization during a meeting in Seoul.

