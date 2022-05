Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 11:56 Hits: 36

PORT DICKSON: A 37-year-old doctor was found dead in a hotel room in Pasir Panjang near here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/21/doctor-found-dead-in-hotel-room-no-foul-play-suspected