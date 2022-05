Category: World Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 20:52 Hits: 2

President Biden consistently has extolled the value of alliances. His rallying of European allies in the Ukraine crisis suggests his trip to Asia sends a timely signal.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2022/0520/How-pro-Ukraine-alliance-s-success-explains-why-Biden-is-in-Asia?icid=rss