Category: World Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 13:31 Hits: 2

Three witnesses testified that Danko Vladicic, who is on trial for killing a Bosniak couple near Foca in Bosnia in August 1992, was selling petrol and cigarettes on the streets of Belgrade around the time of the crime.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/05/20/serb-accused-of-bosnia-murders-was-selling-petrol-in-belgrade/