Published on Friday, 20 May 2022

Despite inadequate international support and a lack of access to COVID-19 vaccines, African governments and regional institutions have acquitted themselves well in responding to the pandemic. The task now is to build on these successes, making “health for all” an overarching whole-of-government priority.

