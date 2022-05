Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 06:11 Hits: 3

The Russian Justice Ministry has added Kremlin critics Garry Kasparov, a former world chess champion, and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oil tycoon, to its registry of "foreign agents."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-foreign-agent-kasparov-khodorkovsky/31861022.html