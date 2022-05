Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 03:27 Hits: 3

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said his country has formally proposed receiving financial compensation for the war. The US said 40 countries will join a contact group to provide military aid. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-zelenskyy-says-russia-must-pay-financial-compensation-live-updates/a-61885113?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf