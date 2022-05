Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 05:33 Hits: 3

The CST-100 traveled for 26 hours carrying cargo and crew supplies after multiple delays. Boeing plans to use the spacecraft to transport crew members in the future.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/boeing-s-starliner-capsule-docks-with-iss-in-unmanned-flight-test/a-61885371?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf