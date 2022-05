Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 May 2022 08:12 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: The body of a woman has been found floating in the sea in the Sandakan district. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/21/body-of-woman-found-floating-off-sandakan-cops-still-trying-to-determine-identity