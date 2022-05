Category: World Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 12:20 Hits: 1

To be a realist in international relations is to accept that some states are more sovereign than others. “Strict realism” now requires that Sweden and Finland pause before rushing into NATO’s arms, and that the Alliance take a step back before accepting them.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/finland-sweden-nato-membership-will-worsen-security-by-robert-skidelsky-2022-05