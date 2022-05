Category: World Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 14:16 Hits: 1

National leaders who attack independent media attract most of the attention. But powerful authoritarian subnational elites, and a local political milieu that all but guarantees them impunity, pose the deadliest threat to journalists.

