Category: World Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 09:39 Hits: 5

Germany's parliament decided how it will engage militarily with the West African country, which witnessed another coup last year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-bundestag-extends-troop-deployment-in-mali/a-61872373?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf