Category: World Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 10:22 Hits: 7

KYIV (Reuters) - A 21-year-old Russian soldier told a court on Friday he had not wanted to kill an unarmed civilian and that he sincerely repented, as he delivered his final words at the first war crimes trial arising from Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/05/20/russian-soldier-in-ukraine-war-crimes-trial-says-he-did-not-want-to-kill