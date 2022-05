Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 18:50 Hits: 2

In a society still divided by “peace walls,” multidenominational schools help bridge divides in communities by focusing on shared values.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0519/Walls-start-to-fall-in-Northern-Ireland-classrooms?icid=rss