Published on Friday, 20 May 2022

Russia stepped up its assault on eastern Ukraine on May 20, using artillery, rocket launchers, and aircraft to pound the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian civilian and military officials said, as British intelligence predicted that Moscow's offensive would intensify even further.

