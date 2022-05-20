The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

China: Arming Ukraine, Sanctioning Russia Will Not Bring Peace

Category: World Hits: 4

China: Arming Ukraine, Sanctioning Russia Will Not Bring Peace


"Stuffing Ukraine with weapons and sanctioning Russia will not solve the security crisis in Europe," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa).

RELATED:

Iran Ratifies Willingness To Mediate in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

At the meeting the Chinese FM recalled that "China's position has always been consistent and focused on the need to promote reconciliation and facilitate negotiations".

In this framework, the senior Chinese diplomat reiterated Beijing's rejection of the "weaponization" of the world economy and deplored foreign attempts to "add fuel to the fire" in the Ukrainian conflict, as well as efforts to force countries to choose sides.

Similarly, he has warned that the prolongation of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict threatens global food, energy and economic security. "Efforts should be made to reduce its negative impacts and, in particular, to support vulnerable developing nations," he has said.

On the other hand, the Chinese foreign minister has expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine can return to the negotiating table, and that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU) will support the initiation of a “comprehensive dialogue” with Russia to address Moscow's concerns.

"It is necessary to respect and ensure the security of each country, replacing confrontation with dialogue, coercion with negotiations, alliances with partnership, and 'zero-sum game' with mutual benefit," Wang has maintained.

Since February 24, when the Russian "special military operation" began in Ukraine, the Chinese government has shown its readiness to play a constructive role in advancing the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, from its "objective and impartial" position.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/China-Arming-Ukraine-Sanctioning-Russia-Will-Not-Bring-Peace--20220519-0029.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version