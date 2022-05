Category: World Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 08:56 Hits: 5

KOTA KINABALU: A man was left in shock but unscathed when his car caught fire while he was driving home late Thursday (May 19) night. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/20/motorist-escapes-from-burning-car-in-sabah