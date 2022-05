Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 20:57 Hits: 2

War shows humanity at its worst, but those who respond to suffering with bravery and selflessness, as Konstantin Gudauskas did evacuating civilians in Ukraine, offer a bright counterpoint.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0519/How-Angel-of-Vorzel-rescued-Ukrainians-trapped-behind-Russian-lines?icid=rss