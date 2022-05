Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 15:36 Hits: 0

More widespread use of predictive-policing software may eventually lead criminals to change their habits and become less consistent in their behavior. But for now, building capacity to predict individual crimes by using offenders’ habits against them appears to be a good investment.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/predictive-policing-algorithms-can-help-reduce-crime-by-giovanni-mastrobuoni-2022-05