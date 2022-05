Category: World Published on Friday, 20 May 2022 08:15 Hits: 1

The increasingly bitter rivalry between the United States and China ultimately will leave both countries – and the world – worse off. While competition is unavoidable and even beneficial in some areas, comprehensive efforts to derail each other’s progress stand little chance of success, and will likely backfire.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/us-china-tech-war-by-kishore-mahbubani-and-tony-chan-2022-05