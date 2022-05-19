An End to Neoliberalism? How Chile Drafted New Constitution to Rewrite Pinochet-Era Laws

Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 12:49 Hits: 3

In a historic milestone, Chile has finalized a draft of its first-ever democratically written constitution to replace the one created under the U.S.-backed neoliberal dictator Augusto Pinochet. The new constitution is expected to enshrine a wide range of human rights and social programs, including free universal access to healthcare, higher education, reproductive rights, as well as more robust environmental safeguards and policies to promote gender and racial equity. It will also for the first time recognize Chile’s Indigenous peoples and offer restitution for historically Indigenous lands, but does not include a measure to nationalize parts of the country’s mining industry. “It has been a demand of social movements, of the civil society in Chile for decades,” says Pablo Abufom, member of Chile’s “Solidaridad” movement.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/5/19/chile_drafts_new_constitution_movement_victory