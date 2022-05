Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 22:47 Hits: 3

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russia's claim that it is close to introducing a high-powered laser weapon system to shoot down drones in Ukraine is war-time propaganda distributed by leaders afraid to admit their "catastrophic mistakes."

