Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 08:50 Hits: 4

Several Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan have voiced "deep concern" about the latest deadly unrest and authorities' repression of protests in the Central Asian nation's volatile Gorno-Badakhshan region that borders Afghanistan and China.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/tajikistan-badakhshan-unrest-embassies/31857882.html