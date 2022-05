Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 08:00 Hits: 6

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has delivered a statement to the German parliament ahead of an EU summit on the war in Ukraine. Scholz described the war in Ukraine as the greatest crisis facing the EU in its history.

