Category: World Published on Thursday, 19 May 2022 08:46 Hits: 9

KUALA LUMPUR: The adoption of Covid-19 preventive measures by the Malaysian public, such as the voluntary use of face masks when outdoors shows that the rakyat know how to live with Covid-19, says Khairy Jamaluddin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/05/19/malaysians-have-learnt-how-to-live-with-covid-19-says-kj