Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 21:06 Hits: 2

Archaeologist Mike Pitts takes an engineering and scientific approach to the Stonehenge’s secrets, which have long confounded visitors and admirers.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2022/0518/We-can-t-know-the-why-of-Stonehenge.-This-book-reveals-the-likely-how?icid=rss